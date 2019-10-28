By Emmanuel Aziken

Political stakeholders in Edo State are watching with bated breath as Governor Godwin Obaseki confronts his political mentor and predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in a battle of wits that is being said to be a repeat of a classic battle 11 years ago.

High ranking political stakeholders told Saturday Vanguard that the ensuing battle in the state is a repeat of the dragged battle between former Governor Oserheinmen Osunbor and the late Chief Tony Anenih and the follow-up battle between Oshiomhole and the Igbinedion family.

In the ensuing battle just like the case eleven years ago, prisoners are not being taken as the contending forces aim for maximum damage.

In the latest development in Benin-City yesterday, supporters of Governor Obaseki were celebrating a court summon on a leading member of the Oshiomhole aligned group of legislators, Dumez Ugiagbe.

Mr. Ugiagbe, member-elect for Ovia North-East 1 State constituency is part of the 14 members of the House of Assembly aligned to Oshiomhole. 12 of them remain members-elect because they have refused to recognize the leadership of the House of Assembly that is aligned to Governor Obaseki.

Yesterday, a court in Benin ordered for the arrest of Ugiagbe following his absence in court on an allegation of certificate forgery brought against him over the alleged mutilation of the West African Secondary School Certificate (WASC) he presented for his election.

The acrimony remarkably is despite the total control of the State House of Assembly by the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 24 member House.

After the setback in the presidential election when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won the presidential election and two of the three Senate seats, the APC reinvented itself with the Oshiomhole and Obaseki forces joining hands to outwit the PDP in the state legislative election. The victory was helped by the loss of morale by the PDP after President Goodluck Jonathan conceded the election to his APC rival, Muhammadu Buhari.

However, following the common victory of the Oshiomhole and Obaseki tendencies, sharing the victory turned into an issue as the two sides struggled for dominance over the control of the legislative house.

The inauguration of the House of Assembly was dragged. After dithering procrastination, Obaseki issued a proclamation order for the House on June 17, 2019. However, the majority of the members-elect who were aligned to Oshiomhole and had their preference on who to elect as Speaker were locked out of the inauguration which has now been ratified by the courts.

Emboldened by the court declarations and the traction he has obtained on ground by the relatively impressive achievements, and the political bridges he has built with Oshiomhole’s foes, Obaseki is now pressing for reelection without the support of his former benefactor.

Meanwhile, associates of the National Chairman of the APC are pressing with their demand for an alternative candidate for the party that is due anytime from the middle of 2020.

Their eyes are now focused on former minister of state for works, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, former army general Gen. Charles Arihiavbare and former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu who has also been nominated for the position of chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

All three were aspirants for the governorship ticket in 2016 but were brushed aside by Oshiomhole who foisted Obaseki on the party as the candidate using the power of incumbency.

However, high ranking sources in the party, told Saturday Vanguard that the prospect for the three was still dim.

“You know what happened in Lagos State when Sanwo-Olu came into play less than a month to the primaries, that reality is very possible in Edo State,” a former federal legislator in the party told Saturday Vanguard.

“A neutral person that will be difficult to defeat is going to arise and that is the only way the party can win,” one source said as he affirmed that any aspirant produced by Oshiomhole would be strongly resisted by the dominant Bini population.

“The Bini are a proud people. Oshiomhole brought Obaseki for them because of his power of incumbency and they accepted him. What reason is he going to give now for changing the person he brought and to give them another person,” a prominent chieftain of the party who has sat between both camps told Saturday Vanguard.

Assessing the prospects of the governor, the source said:

“Obaseki came and changed the narrative without changing the palliatives and that is his problem,” the party source said as he referred to accolades poured on the governor for his development projects which, however, have been countered by claims of not giving patronage to party members.

Oshiomhole’s supporters believe that with the power of the national chairman that he would undoubtedly prevail in stopping Obaseki’s second term aspiration. With this in view, it has been claimed that Obaseki is shopping for an alternative political platform with the Rochas Okorocha inspired Action Alliance, AA generally named as the preferred destination for Obaseki.

AA is easy for Obaseki given the common enmity for Oshiomhole with Okorocha who had a public spat with the national chairman in the days leading to his exit as governor of Imo State.

However, a senior aide of the governor rebuffed the claim telling Saturday Vanguard that the governor is going nowhere with an assurance that the governor would prevail.

“What you are hearing is not what is on ground. They are strong in Abuja but even at that, how many of the NWC members believe in what Oshiomhole is doing? The election is going to be conducted on the ground in Benin and so long as it is election there is no way that Obaseki can be defeated,” the Obaseki aide told Saturday Vanguard.

Besides, other extreme supporters of Obaseki mutter “no man knows tomorrow” a phrase used to insinuate that Oshiomhole’s days as national chairman will not be forever.

“What if he is removed before the primaries?” one Obaseki associate quipped.

However, the loathing for Obaseki from the Oshiomhole camp runs deep with some accusing him of wickedness and throwing away the people that made him governor.

They claim that the governor has met a road block in his bid to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The claim among the Oshiomhole camp is that it was upon the road block that the governor decided to stay put in the APC and fight Oshiomhole.

Remarkably, the Dan Orbih led executive of the state chapter of the PDP had initially held back from putting the Obaseki administration under the microscope as it did Oshiomhole’s with the belief that Obaseki would defect to the PDP.

“How could the chairman explain that the man he once attacked is now the candidate of his party,” a source close to Orbih told Saturday Vanguard.

Meanwhile, Orbih has increasingly turned the screws on Obaseki putting the administration to task on issues on environment, education and infrastructure.

The situation in Edo State is indeed turning into amusement for political stakeholders who say that it is history repeating itself.

Reference is made to the battle between Senator Osunbor and Anenih, the deceased political leader of the state who died exactly a year ago next Monday.

Osunbor after he became governor in 2007 sought space between him and Anenih leading to a collaboration between Oshiomhole and the deceased leader that sources say, helped in the legal victory for the former labour leader in November 2008.

Oshiomhole was to subsequently divorce Anenih within a year and also fight off the Igbinendion family who it is claimed, provided the initial political structure for his popular 2007 political insurgency.

“This is history repeating itself and we may not know how it is going to go but what we know is that Oshiomhole will be reduced if he tries to impose someone as the Bini do not desire a second king. They only know the Oba,” the high ranking APC chieftain said.

Vanguard