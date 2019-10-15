Oshiomhole: Obaseki jealous of my soaring popularity

.Warns Edo CP against fronting for politicians

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the governor of his home state, Edo, of being jealous of his popularity, saying there was no reason to have accuses him of dealing with thugs just because he has a lot of supporters who continue to treat him to a great reception each time he visits the state.

This was as he warned the Commissioner of Police in Edo state, DanMallam Muhammed to avoid being used to score political points by those whose stock in trade is to continue to abuse him as chairman of the party.

He dismissed allegations of trying to undermine the security architecture in the state, saying if anything, it is the governor who has engaged in brigandage.

“The governor should stop being jealous of Oshiomhole’s popularity in Edo State. He is a man that is at home with his people haven performed creditably well as the governor of Edo State. So each time he is around both men and women gather around him, particularly APC members and of course the youths. It is said that the governor in his usual style to blackmail the APC chairman now refer the hardworking youths of Edo State as thugs, forgetting that these same wonderful youths supported him during his election as governor. Right from Oshiomhole’s days in the labour movement, he has always been on the side of the people, therefore cannot abandon that to please a governor who believes he has a monopoly of knowledge.

“Talking about security, it is actually the governor who is making every effort to plunge the state into crisis and bloodshed. The last Saturday’s siege at the residence of the national chairman by his thugs was a good example. Before that incident, state government-sponsored thugs have been harassing, intimidating APC members across the 18 LGA because the APC leaders refused to adopt his second term aspiration. People are being sacked in their jobs every day in the state.

“So he should stop blackmailing Oshiomhole and face governance which is why Edo people voted him into power. We are even more scared now that the governor is making every effort to coerce the National Chairman into giving him details of his movement in Edo State. Who knows what he is plotting again. But every evil plot against Oshiomhole will fail. He has not hurt anyone and no man except God can hurt”, Oshiomhole said in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem.

In the statement titled, “Is Edo CP lending himself as a tool in the hands of desperate politicians?”, Oshiomhole accused the police boss of trivializing a serious issue.

“I don’t want to believe that the Edo State Police Commissioner, Dan Mallam Muhammed, is gratuitously lending himself as a tool in the hands of some desperate and misguided politicians in Edo State whose pastime is to malign the reputation and public image of the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Apparently propelled by selfish interest, this tribe of politicians has unconscionably ensconced itself in the devious plot of feeding the people of Edo State with a misconstruction of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole persona in order to galvanise negative public sentiments against him.

Commissioner of Police Dan Mallam Muhammed has most probably been taken in by this political gambit of trivializing and rationalizing, by the way, he had done, an incident that had serious circumstantial implications for the safety of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”, the APC Chairman said.

This came as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki insisted that the APC National Chairman was never attacked but that as a former governor of the state, he ought to follow protocols whenever he is visiting the state, rather than merely informing thugs of such visit.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Affairs, Crusoe Osagie, accused the party’s national chairman of trying to stoke the fire in the state.

The governor noted that the Commissioner of Police was in the best position to give a report of an attack on the national chairman and the security situation in Edo State and he has done so dispassionately.

According to him, the allegations of the attack came as a result of the mindset of some persons to cause problems in the state, alleging that the APC National Chairman had threatened to make Edo State ungovernable.

“The commissioner of Police has declared the state peaceful but Oshiomhole and his cohorts were bent on making it ungovernable. But this l know, the governor and security agencies would not allow. Oshiomhole as a former governor should not undermine the capacity and integrity of the Police unless otherwise, he is looking for anarchy in the state.

“Oshiomhole has the intention of escalating the security situation in Edo State as he has said in the past that he was going to make the state ungovernable. When he wants to come to the state, he does not inform the governor, the police or the DSS but the thugs. As a former governor he ought to be informing the governor and security agencies each time he is coming into the state”, Obaseki said.

The governor maintained that he had no knowledge of the alleged attack on the residence of the APC National Chairman, stating that the report of the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed should be paramount more than any other report.

He called on government functionaries and political office holders to be circumspect in commenting on the allegations of attack against the former governor of the State.

Oshiomhole who denied accusations of trying to plunge the state into crisis accused the governor of trying to use the Police commissioner against him.

“As much as I try to refrain and restrain myself from joining issues with the Police, I feel obligated to call the Commissioner out on his widely- reported statement that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was not attacked. While stating a notorious fact, he had somewhat downplayed the very strong connection between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his home that was attacked. Who were the thugs that laid siege to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s house in the GRA with a view to attacking him?

“I want to believe that CP Muhammed is a super cop, who should not contradict himself on the facts of a matter that was writ-large and about which his men were seized of. Who, for instance, were the people that pursued the thugs who came to attack Oshiomhole, thinking that he was at home when they struck? Of course, they were the policemen and some brave APC youths who got the information that the thugs had laid siege to the residence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with a view to attacking him. Was it not the CP that sent his men to the place to restore law and order?

“If the CP had claimed there was nothing like an attack, how come he decided to beef up security around the national chairman’s residence? I even read where the Police claimed the people who went there were protesters. Are protests held in the night? The thugs laid siege to the residence of the national chairman of the ruling party at 8 p.m. My thinking is that by now the Police would be telling us about the number of arrests that they have made. After all, the “suspects”, purportedly pampered by the Police, had regrouped at Edo Hotel after they had escaped from the scene. Why were they not arrested by the Police at Edo Hotel?

“I know that the Edo State Government is making frantic efforts to use the statement of the Police Commissioner that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was not attacked to cover its evil plot and the shame it has brought to itself, but that effort had already fallen through in the face of a number of notorious facts. Some questions are therefore pertinent in the circumstance: Was the Police expecting somebody to be killed in the attack on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s house before it would confirm that political thugs actually invaded or attacked the house? Suppose the Comrade Chairman had run into those thugs on his way back home without knowing about their presence, what could have happened? The answers are not blowing in the wind.

They are right here. I leave well-meaning and perceptive members of the public with the answers”.

