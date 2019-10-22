By Luminous Jannamike

Islamic civic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has expressed its support for Governor Samuel Ortom’s call on the Federal Government to close the country’s borders against all foreign herdsmen to mitigate growing cases of attacks on citizens, especially farmers.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. ishaq Akintola, agreed with the Governor, saying most countries will not tolerate large-scale violence in their territories, under any guise, especially when they are allegedly perpetrated by foreigners.

The MURIC leader said: “Governor Ortom’s call is a welcomed idea. As we have closed our borders against smugglers, criminal foreign herders should also not be allowed into the country.

“Attacking villages and burning properties on large-scale is ‘un-Nigerian’. Many of these criminals have been found to be foreigners.

“It is clear in many quarters that most of those causing the crisis between farmers and herders are not Nigerians. It is in order to make them leave us alone. We want peace in our country.

“We (MURIC) have always known that those who have been attacking farmers, destroying farms and burning villages are foreigners. Nigerians could not have been doing that.”