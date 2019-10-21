Ortom to FG: Close Nigerian borders against foreign herdsmen

Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the Federal Government to close Nigerian borders against foreign herdsmen who were largely responsible for attacks on farmers in the country.

The governor made the call on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi shortly after visiting Mrs. Grace Zeku, who was recently attacked by armed herdsmen at Gboogyo village in Guma local government area of the state.

Accompanied by his wife, Eunice, the governor insisted that the state was enjoying relative peace despite the “isolated case,” assuring that security personnel were on the trail of the masterminds of the dastardly attack.

He said: “Relatively we can say that Benue is peaceful considering what we went thorough in 2018. That is why we must enforce the ranching law in Benue State because those responsible for this act are wild herdsmen and the only way we can separate the good herdsmen from the bad ones is to take stock of them.

“If what happened to this innocent woman was done in a ranch securitymen would have apprehended the mastermind. But now you might not find those responsible, they might be from the Niger Republic or any other West African country.

“I want to advise the federal government to also close the borders on foreign herdsmen. We just cannot allow herdsmen from Niger, Mali, Chad, and other countries to find their way into the country and take over Nigeria, commit atrocities and run back to their countries.

“No country in the world will accept that. Imagine the pain they inflicted on the woman. That is the case we know of, and we also have cases of missing people. If she had died in the bush nobody would have known about the attack.”

Vanguard