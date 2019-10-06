Organisation urges youths to think toward contributing to nation-building

The President of Conversations for Change (C4C), an NGO, Dr. Kechi Ogbuagu, has underscored the need for young people to think strategically toward contributing to nation-building.

Ogbuagu made this assertion while delivering a keynote address at the one-day annual conference organised by Entheos Entrepreneurs Corner, a Non-governmental Organisation on Saturday in Abuja.

The conference with the theme: “Connecting entrepreneurs for sustainable business development,” sought to promote networking among young entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

According to her, young people need jobs, they need empowerment and it is every body’s responsibility to make that happen, therefore there is a need for strategic thinking.

“If you begin to think strategically today you will turn yourselves into a force this country must reckon with, and the greatest power lies with you as an entrepreneurial community.

“Too many times in Nigeria we sit and cry about how bad things are, it is our country and it is the only one we have, we do not want to discuss trouble, we want to discuss progress.

“You must remain organised; you must think strategically, you must think about how you can make this country change in various sectors of the economy.

“You owe this to yourselves, you owe this to your children and grand children, if you fail to deliver because God has given you the opportunity, posterity will judge you,” she said.

Ogbuagu urged participants at the conference to invest in their collective growth, saying that it is the way forward to promote the growth of their respective community and the country at large.

Also speaking, the convener of the conference, Mrs. Osueke Nneka, said that the event was designed to create a platform for young entrepreneurs to network and interact with one another.

According to her, the essence is to let entrepreneurs know that business success requires a level of hard work, entrepreneurs always feel a business is a quick win or quick-fix stuff.

“Success in business requires lots of training and mentoring; you need to put lots of action into what you are doing.

“A lot of entrepreneurs do not want to put in efforts, they are just looking for quick means, it does not work like that.

“As Nigerian youths, we need to change our mindset, you have to do the hard work, we should be self-less in what we do, knowing that for anything to be sustainable it must take time.

“Perception about SMEs and the government is very bad, this is why we brought officials of government agencies to promote interaction on what the government requires in achieving targets,” Nneka said.

In separate interviews, some of the participants said that they were at the conference to network and also learn best practices on entrepreneurship.

According to Mr. Eric Ochigbo, a participant, primarily I looked forward to connectivity and it paid off.

“We look forward to knowing about risks management; how to turn passion to cash, meet entrepreneurs and form network that can contribute to community development,” Ochigbo said.

Also, Ms. Bilikisu Garba said “my whole idea was to network, meet new people and that so far has actually paid off, I make interior decors designs from junks or waste.

“Most people that patronise such business are creative art. In all the conference help to turn aspiration of young people into profiting,” Garba said.

The high points of the event include plenary sessions, paper presentations, master classes, interactive forums, and exhibitions.

vanguard