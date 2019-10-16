OPPO’s new smartphones rock 19 hours battery power

By Chiamaka Okpoko

Smartphone manufacturer,OPPO, recently launched a new OPPO series, OPPP A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 to offer Nigerians high quality and affordable smart phones.

The new series are the latest offering for the mid-level smart phone market segment.

Aside its high quality and affordability, OPPO said the A series possess superb photography, gorgeous design and a long-lasting battery.

It also revealed that the A series were created with teens, youngsters, in mind but this doesn’t mean that adults who are interested can’t purchase it.

Marketing Manager of the company, Nengi Akinolo, said: “We named these two handsets the two handsets the OPPO A Series 2020 in celebration of the beginning of the new decade, also to commemorate the success of A series over the past 10 years while welcoming a whole new generation of mobile users.”

“The new name also reflects our vision for the coming 10 years. It highlights the brand’s latest technologies, stunning design, superb photography, powerful performance and perfect tuning to the needs of young people,” he added.

OPPO’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adeola Joseph said that the two phones may look alike but they both differ in some ways; like the A5 2020 can be found in colours ‘’Mirror black” or ‘’Dazzling white” with 3GB RAM/64GB ROM.

He highlighted certain features of the A9 2020 saying the screen of OPPO A9 comes with overall 31.4 percent smaller than the previous generation, making it a 6.5″ full screen with the screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

For photography, the A9 has a versatile rear quard camera setup (48MP Main Camera + 8MP Portrait + 2MP Mono lens.

The video/ audio comprises of a 4K video technology which offers better overall effects, creates clearer video with more vivid colours and less latency.

The device’s battery has a large capacity of 500MAh that offers all day usage; this supports up to 19 hours of continuous mobile use. The device also offers ‘’Reverse charging” which means that it could be used to charge another phone.