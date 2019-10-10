By Femi Bolaji

In an effort to rid Taraba state of bandits and criminal elements, Gov Darius Ishaku on Thursday donated 26 operational motorbikes to troops of the Nigeria Army, NA, to assist them in accessing hard to reach areas of the state, in order to flush out those perpetrating heinous crimes.

Ishaku who explained that safety of lives and properties of residents of the state remains paramount, said the launch of Operation Ayem Akpatuma 2, will address all security challenges in some parts of the state.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a training exercise for all security agencies in the state on the launch of the Operation, Ishaku acknowledged that inter agency collaboration will help the state surmount its numerous security challenges.

According to him, “with this inter agency cooperation, I am confident that the coming together of the Army and other paramilitary agencies will give us a long term result and all vices in the state will be rooted.

“Besides, we have invested heavily and still investing in security, because I believe without security, nothing meaningful can be achieved.”

Speaking earlier, General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Jos, Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo,.represented by Brig. Gen. Daniel Briggs, restated that the operation would rid the state of bad eggs.

He further solicited the support of host communities within the duration of the exercise, and urged them to cooperate with troops and other security agencies that would be involved in the operation.

Vanguard