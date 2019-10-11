Open Cabin Door: Royal Air Maroc plane not attacked ― FAAN

…Plane baggage cabin opened while landing

By Lawani Mikairu Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday said the Royal Air Maroc plane that landed at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was not attacked as has been speculated, but the baggage cabin door was opened while landing. According to Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, the aircraft door could have opened due to “hard landing” on the runway. Yakubu said: “A Royal Air Maroc flight with registration number CN – ROR landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 0404hours today(Friday) October 11, 2019, with its baggage cabin door opened”.

“ The Aviation Security officials that escorted the aircraft upon landing noted that although all necessary security landing procedures were observed as the aircraft was landing and there was no invader around the aircraft, they suspected the opening must have been as a result of force landing”.

“Further investigation by FAAN revealed that all passengers on the flight got their luggage intact, except for a certain Tazi Larbi, whose luggage with tag number 829116 did not come on the flight because it was left in Morocco. Appropriate agencies have however commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause”.

She also revealed that the affected aircraft has since left for Morroco where the flight originated. “The aircraft pushed back at about 0530 hours and was airborne to Morrocco at 0540 hours”, she said.