The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is on a two-day working visit to Namibia to discuss bilateral relations and international cooperation between Nigeria and the Southern African nation.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mrs. Sarah Sanda, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Sanda, the minister is expected to meet with the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mrs. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on Monday.

She said both ministers would discuss bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and concern to Nigeria and Namibia.

Sanda said Onyeama on arrival held a meeting with Nigerians living in Namibia and took the opportunity to explain some progranmmes and policies on foreign relations of the Federal Government (NAN)

Vanguard