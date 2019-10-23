Onumah seeks N150m damages from DSS over illegal detention

A journalist and rights activist, Mr. Chido Onumah, on Wednesday, demanded N150 million compensation from the Department of State Security Services (DSS) over alleged illegal detention.

In a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1270/2019 filed by his lawyer, Moses Ideh, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Onumah also sought “the enforcement of his fundamental human rights to dignity of his person, right to personal liberty, freedom of expression and right to own personal property brought pursuant to Section 34, 35, 39, 41 and 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

Onumah is the applicant, while the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, is the 1st respondent and the DSS as an agency is the 2nd respondent in the case.

Onumah was reportedly arrested recently by the DSS operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and detained for several hours for wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “We Are All Biafrans.”

The inscription on the shirt is the exact title of a book Onumah authored three years ago.

However, the DSS said it did not arrest Onumah, saying the activist “was rather engaged in an interaction during which an act of his capable of undermining public order and national security was explained to him.” (NAN)

