Onuesoke wants FG to hand over collection of tolls to states

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has canvassed that states be put in charge of maintenance and collect tolls if the Federal Government eventually reintroduce toll gate on federal highways.

Onuesoke, who made the recommendation weekend on the sidelines of the Third Annual Conference of Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) held at Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos called for the dismantling of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), reduce Ministry of works to policy and national infrastructure, while increasing states’ allocation and focus on more pressing national issues.

He advised that states should take over the reconstruction of the poorly maintained federal roads in the country and impose tolls thereafter, adopting the Public Private Partnership model as presently experienced in the Lekki-Epe express road, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and the link road between Lagos domestic and International airport in Lagos State.

Onuesoke explained that the recommendation becomes necessary because, besides residents of the states who bear the brunt of the dilapidated roads, often times it is the state governments that are currently maintaining almost ninety percent of both states and federal bad roads across the country.

He said “Recently, Delta State Government spent a whopping sum of money to repair the dilapidated portions of Warri-Sapele-Benin expressway, a Federal road, which up till now the Federal Government is yet to make a refund.

“In such a case, it will not be wise for the Federal Government to collect toll on the road at the expense of the state government. The state government ought to collect the tolls to support the frequent maintenance of the roads, as well as create employment.”

Onuesoke also called for installation of modern technologically-operated toll gates, which serve as major tools of crime control, adding that if it introduced it will reduce highway robbery and kidnapping with the installation of modern technology like metal and chemical detectors.

Vanguard