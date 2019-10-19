Onuesoke urges Delta indigenes to invest in manufacturing

By Ephraim Oseji

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to investors in Delta State to invest in manufacturing industries, farming and agricultural processing that will create large scale employment opportunities for the teeming jobless youths in the state.

Onuesoke who made the appeal in Warri, Delta state while speaking to newsmen said the economic development of Delta state remained in the hands of indigenes, stressing that, “If we decide to leave it alone for government we cannot move forward”.

He stated that although government had been trying its best, it would have been an additional economic boost to the state if the individual investors directed their investments in what he called hard core industrial sector.

H said, “investors of Delta State origin, as well as Nigerians and foreign investors should come and invest in manufacturing industries, farming and agricultural processing industries that will create large scale employment opportunities for the teeming jobless youths in the state.

“I know that the youths of Delta State are ready to work if the jobs are available, but unfortunately the industries, manufacturing companies and other hard core investment based companies are not available to provide the necessary assistance,” he lamented.

The PDP Chieftain explained that if such opportunities were created in Delta State, the crime rate in the state will reduce drastically, as such investments will take them off the streets.

While advising both the Federal and state government to promulgate economic policies that will encourage investors to invest in hard core economic investment in the state, he disclosed that such investments will boost the economic base of government in revenue generation in terms of tax collections.

“We need large scale farming and agricultural processing companies like they have in US, Germany, Holland and other developed countries. The end result will be sufficiency in food production for local consumption and exportation which will generate revenue for the state and the nation,” he stated.

Vanguard