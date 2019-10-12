Onuesoke knocks Delta 2023 gubernatorial agitators

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the renewed political agitation in Delta state for Delta 2023 governorship seat just five months into the second term tenure of Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The PDP chieftain, who made the comment in a dinner organized for oil community leaders by Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, Delta State yesterday said it is annoying for politicians to start agitating for who govern the state in 2023 instead of discussing issues on how Okowa can improve on his excellent record of creating more employment, establishing industries, enhancing security and building good roads for the socio-economical well being of the people of the state.

Onuesoke said some governorship aspirants are already making consultations, with some ethnic groups agitating, claiming it is their turn to govern the state. He advised them to suspend their actions, stating that beside the agitations coming too early, it is a distraction for the governor, who is committed to delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

“I want to state here without fear or favour that having been sworn in for second term as Governor of Delta state by May, 2019, the major focus of all and sundry is to support the governor to focus on enhancing his record of delivering on his second term mandate and not to distract his attention with issues of 2023 elections.

“I therefore appeal to the general public and the prospective aspirants to please allow the state to run smoothly without any distraction. While it is very permissible to have aspirations of any kind, time is a key determinant of the appropriateness or otherwise of such ambition,” he advised.

Vanguard