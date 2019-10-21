Onoja sworn in as Kogi deputy governor

Edward Onoja, the running mate of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, in the November 16 gubernatorial election, has been sworn in as the deputy governor of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Kogi government house on Monday.

Earlier, the new deputy governor was screened by the lawmakers who then asked him to take a bow, paving the way for his inauguration to replace the embattled former deputy governor of the state, Mr. Simon Achuba.

Thereafter, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana, administered the oath of office on Mr. Onoja who was accompanied by his wife.

The event was attended by Governor Bello, some members of the State House of Assembly, and top government officials in the state.

Bello had sent the name of Onoja, his former chief of staff, to the assembly following the removal of Simon Achuba, his former deputy.

