Onitsha Tanker Fire: PDP sympathises with victims, decries poor emergency response

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra Chapter, on Thursday sympathised with the victims of Wednesday’s Onitsha tanker fire disaster.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, on Thursday prayed for the repose of the souls of all who lost their lives.

The party also prayed for quick recovery of those who were injured in the petrol induced fire disaster which also destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

The PDP described the fire incident as unfortunate and blamed the Anambra Government of paying lip service to issues of public safety.

The party noted that it was regrettable that firefighters from another state had to come in when it became obvious that Anambra State Fire Service could not do anything to help the victims.

“The PDP in Anambra warned against playing politics with people’s lives.

“Not long ago, a fleet of fire fighting vehicles were allegedly commissioned by the state government but it’s worrisome that whenever there is an incidence of fire outbreak, the vehicles would not be seen anywhere around the scene.

“When a fire incident happened in front of Dennis Memorial grammar School (DMGS) in the same Onitsha a few months ago, it was the same Delta State firefighters that rose to the occasion.





“The same thing repeated itself in Wednesday’s tanker fire, a very big market and many other private investments were consumed.

“This is totally ridiculous and unacceptable, the primary responsibility of any responsible government is protection of lives and properties of her citizens, any government that fails in this regard cannot be said to be working,” it said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.