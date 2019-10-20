By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described the fire disaster in Onitsha, Anambra State where lives were lost and property worth several millions of naira destroyed as double strategy in view of the economic downturn in the country.

Senator Ngige, who commiserated with the families of the victims, the people and government of Anambra State called on Governor Wilie Obiano to change his preventive strategy to avoid future occurrences.

The Minister who was also Governor of the State between 2003 to 2006 in a letter to Governor Obiano commended him for the measures taken so far on the disaster.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, Ngige, said, “On behalf of myself and the entire Umu-Ngige clan of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, I wish to commiserate with the Government and the good people of Anambra State on the devastating fire incident at Upper Iweka/Ochanja Market area of Onitsha last Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and another outbreak just reported this morning, Friday, October 18 along the Omogba/Bassoy axis of the Onitsha-Enugu Express Way.

“This medium cannot aptly convey how shocked and sad I am at the news of the tragic development. It is unfortunate as it is regrettable.

“That precious lives were lost and property worth hundreds of millions of Naira gutted by the inferno at a time of prevailing economic downturn is doubly tragic and deeply saddening.





“It is soothing, comforting and assuring however that the State Government has empanelled a high-level Inquiry, chaired by the Deputy Governor to establish the cause of the fire, offer succor and cushion the effect of the disaster. In spite, the time calls for an urgent change of strategies to prevent future occurrences and save our people from further loss and agony.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and beseech God Almighty to grant strength and resilience in a special way to other victims to enable them to rise from the ashes of this colossal loss.”

