Onitsha Fire Disaster: Minister condoles with victims, families

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has sympathised and condole with families of those who lost their lives and properties in the Onitsha fire disaster.

Farouq, in a statement on Thursday, described the incident as tragic, heartbreaking and unfortunate.

“I was saddened by the news of the fire disaster and sympathise with families of those who lost their lives and those who lost their properties. This is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and victims of the unfortunate incident.

“I am aware that many others have lost so much as their shops and means of livelihood were affected by the fire.

“No doubt, this is a very difficult situation for you. I encourage you to remain steadfast as you hold on to the Almighty God for succour and strength.

“Be rest assured that the Ministry will work with other relevant government agencies and the Government of Anambra to bring relief and assistance to you,” she said.

A tanker laden with petroleum product had on Wednesday reportedly spilt its content on the road at Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha and led to the inferno that resulted in the death of some people and destruction of many buildings, including business premises in the town.

