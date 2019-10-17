Breaking News
Onitsha Fire Disaster: Ekweremadu Commiserates with Victims, Anambra

By Henry Umoru 

FORMER  Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed heartfelt commiserations to the victims of the fire disaster at Ochanja Market, Onitsha, Wednesday.

In a statement, yesterday by his Media Aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu, described the incident as a sad loss, not only to the Government and good people of Anambra State, but to the South East and the nation as a whole.

Ekweremadu said: “I received the news of the fire disaster at Ochanja Market, Onitsha, with a deep of grief. This is a collective loss, not only to the affected traders, their families, the Government and good people of Anambra State but also to the South East and the nation as a whole.

“My heart goes out to the victims; Anambra State Market Traders Association, ASMATA; Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe, Alfred Achebe; the Government and good people of Anambra State; Ndigbo and the nation. I sympathise in a very special way with those, who lost their loved ones or properties.

The former Deputy President of the Senate who urged support and prayers for the casualties, however, prayed God to grant peaceful repose to the souls of the deceased.

