One person was confirmed dead while seven others wounded in a motor accident involving a Toyota bus and a Fiat Van around Babcock University on Sagamu – Ijebu Ode expressway.

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde AKIN BIYI confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

The TRACE spokesman said the accident was caused by reckless driving and loss of control on the part of the bus driver.

Akinbiyi noted that the accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. while the bus was driving inbound Lagos from the East.

“The driver of the bus drove recklessly, lost control and rammed into the white Fiat van marked LAM 528 LG from behind,” he said.

He said the dead victim was the driver of the bus marked AKD 101 XS, while the injured victims were also from the bus.

He added that the corpses of the dead driver had been deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu while the injured were taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

