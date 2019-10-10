Ondo seal eight illegal hospitals, warn seven over unprofessional offences

By Dayo Johnson

In a bid to sanitise the health sector, the Ondo state government has sealed eight illegal private hospitals for various unprofessional offences.

The Ondo state government raised alarm about the rate of quackery in the State and vowed to prosecute offenders.

Seven others were warned for non-compliance to rules of practice and engaging in unprofessional conducts.

The state health commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro ordered their closure during a monitoring exercise of the state Ministry of health.

Dr Adegbenro warned that the government will not allow anyone not ready to play the game accordingly to the rules toy with the health and lives of the people.

In one of the sealed facility a traditional medicine practitioner who was found admitting and treating patients in an orthodox way thereby endangering the lives of unsuspecting patients.

The man on sighting the team, fled the centre to avoid being arrested by the police.

There were also some centres with quarks, called Auxiliary Nurses.

Adegbenro frowned at unprofessional conducts of some of the hospitals visited and said “government would not allow quackery to thrive in the State’s health sector.

He noted that “the action of the government was not to witch hunt, victimise or send anyone out of job, but to ensure that minimum standards are put in place by Healthcare providers to avoid jeopardising the lives of patients.

The commissioner enjoined anyone interested in the health profession to get trained at accredited institutions and be certified noting that any unlicensed facility will be closed down and perpetrators prosecuted.

Dr Adegbenro appealed to Patients and their relatives to look out for the practising license of any centre they are to patronize.

He warned them to be careful of putting their lives in the lives of quacks who can worsen their health situation rather than improving it.

Also speaking, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Dipo Durojaye said Government was ready to provide all the needed support to flush out quackery in the sector and advised those interested in practising, to pursue their career at institutions accredited by the Government and Professional bodies.

He further warned professionals who repeatedly fail to comply with the minimum practice standard or indulging in unprofessional conducts to desist, threatening that they will have Their centres sealed off.

The Director Hospital Services, Dr Richard Adesoji who led the team to most of the facilities visited, raised alarm about the rate of quackery in the State.

Dr Adesoji revealed that many of the facilities visited are not registered and those registered are not renewing their licenses.