Dayo Johnson – Akure

The about 30 sacked staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff Primary and Secondary Schools, Owo, Ondo State, have threatened legal action against the authorities of the institution for their unlawful disengagement.

A letter of demand and Pre- Action Notice to the management of the institution, and to the State Head of Service, their counsel, Ayenakin Olabanjo, Esq demanded their immediate reinstatement and the continuous payment of their salaries.

According to the letter “The purported disengagements of our clients by the letter of disengagement from your institution is in flagrant violation of our client’s conditions of service and the purported disengagements are apparently flawed, wrongful, illegal and inconsequential.

” Without committing any offence and without any acceptable internal re-organisation whatsoever; your establishment; issued letters of disengagement to our clients who work in your staff secondary school and staff primary school; thereby disengaging our clients from the services of your institution.

“Consequently, we have our clients’ instructions to demand their immediate reinstatement and the continuous payment of their salaries.

“Take notice that if you fail, refuse or neglect to accede to our demand within thirty days from the date on this letter, we have our clients’ instruction to commence legal action against your establishment and by that time; we will be praying the court for our clients’ reinstatement, payment of salaries and aggravated damages.

Also, in a letter of unlawful disengagement by their counsel to the state Head of Service, he said ” Our clients had their appointments confirmed, they were promoted as well as discharged their responsibilities in line with conditions of their services and this is to the satisfaction of Polytechnic

“However, without committing any offence and without any justification or any valid reason whatsoever; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo issued letters of disengagement to our clients who work in the staff primary and secondary schools; thereby disengaging our clients from their services.

” lt is pertinent to crave your indulgence to the fact that our clients are statutory employees of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and the conditions of appointment or engagement of our clients are regulated or governed by statutes, ordinances, edicts and regulations made by the polytechnic; among which are the (Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo Senior Staff Manual and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo senior Staff Career Structure; to mention just a few.

Ayenakin said that their disengagements” is in flagrant violation of our client’s conditions of service and the purported disengagement are apparently flawed, wrongful, illegal and unconstitutional.

“We have written a letter of demand to the management of the institution as well as issued a pre-action notice on the institution; demanding for the immediate reinstatement and the continuous payment of the salaries of our clients. Notwithstanding this, the institution has refused or neglected to shunt.

“This is the anomaly that is ongoing in Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State. In view of judicial and statutory authorities; the actions of the management of the institution smacks of management dysfunction; executive recklessness and wanton disregard for the conditions of service of our clients.

“The consequence of this; if our request is not acceded to; may lead to the court voiding the decision of the management with the court directing that our clients are reinstated and all their arrears of salaries from the date of disengagement to the date of reinstatement be paid.

“This, to our mind; will be a wanton loss to the institution and Ondo State at large.

“Consequently, we urge you to use your good office to prevail on the management of the Polytechnic to renege on this dastardly act.

Ayenakin said that “The Polytechnic secondary school and primary have been shut down unnecessarily with hundreds of pupils thrown to the streets abruptly.

Recall that the institution authorities hinged the sack of the workers to the privatisation of the school.

However, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had since August this year ordered their reinstatement following a protest that greeted the action.

But the institution had been foot-dragging on their reinstatement.

