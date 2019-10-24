Breaking News
Ondo govt set to reabsorb sacked Owo Poly staff

Ondo Governor Akeredolu

The Ondo State government has directed the disengaged staff members of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff School, Owo willing to be absorbed into public primary or secondary schools to signify interest as soon as possible.

This was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the institution’s Director of Public Relations and Protocols, Mr Samuel Ojo on Thursday, in Akure.

Reports that no fewer than 33 staffers of the school were recently disengaged, owing to the inability of the polytechnic authorities to run it.

The polytechnic had said that it required N100 million annually to run the school, while only N5 million was being realised annually.

The statement added that those willing to be employed as teachers in government primary and secondary schools should submit their application letters to the office of the Head of Service for immediate process.

