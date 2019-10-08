Ondo doctors to build 59-bed health clinic in Akure

By Chinelo Azike

Medical doctors in Ondo State have unveiled plans to build a 59-bed health clinic in Akure, the state capital as part of activities geared towards ensuring access to healthcare in the state.

Disclosing this to Vanguard, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr Wale Oke, explained that the planned healthy facility was part of the “Doctors Rise for a Healthy Ondo” project to help build a health-conscious society and provide quality health care to the people of the state.

Stating that the project would gulp an estimated N350 million, he said: “Knowing the importance of accessible health care and also having the geopolitical spread of the state in mind, effective and accessible health Centres are going to be built by the association in strategic locations in the state. This is to enable quick and accessible medical attention by medical and dental professionals.

“Using the strength of the spread of our members all over the state, a regular intensive public health education is going to be embarked upon all over the state, educating the populace on the essence of good health and the parameters for achieving and maintaining good health. This will also be laced with the Rural Area Free Medical Checkup programme.”

Oke added that the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony with the theme: Doctors Rise for A Healthy Ondo State and sub-theme: Power of Effective Communication in Public Health Education: Means and Media” will hold in Akure on October 15 to raise funds for the completion of the facility and other projects.

“Doctors Rise for a Healthy Ondo” was a vision of a dream to develop healthy people with a culture of healthy living and in a healthy environment.

He said the project has a two-point agenda which includes public health education, effective and accessible health facilities.

Other projects he said they have outlined under the Doctors Rise include; three units of a Hiace ambulance, three units of official tour vehicles, etc.

vanguard