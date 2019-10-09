Ondo APC promises to support Bello in Kogi election

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will join hands with the Kogi State chapter to ensure victory for the party, during the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi.

Chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin said this in Akure when he led the State Working Committee in a meeting with the leaders of Igbo, Hausa, and Ibira communities, at the State Secretariat.

Adetimehin said the State would constitute “a comprehensive committee of members of the State Executive Committee, and representatives of the various communities in the State that will join our brethren in Kogi State.”

The duty of the committee he said was to boost the morale of the party members in Kogi State; work assiduously with them to retain the State for our dear party.

Adetimehin, according to a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Alex Kalejaye, appealed to the various communities to overlook whatever “unhealthy behaviour or attitude” that might have been exhibited by either party stalwart, or agents of the government.

He enumerated some of the measures taken by the APC-controlled government to give the non-indigenes sense of belonging.

“Appointing Special Assistants to Mr Governor from all the communities; appointing supervisors and executive members of the party are all done to promote oneness”, he explained.

“There can’t be us without you; you are very important to us. I urge all to imbibe the culture of always defending the good image of this party; let us not destroy ourselves behind each other”, he counselled.

He said the Ondo APC regards the non-indigene as fellow citizens of the state, adding, “and we feel you are entitled to whatever benefits available.”

They said every resident of the State would benefit from projects executed to make life easier by the government, irrespective of the tribe.

The groups lamented what they called lack of recognition of their contributions by some party leaders and appointees of the governor.

