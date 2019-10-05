Breaking News
Omotola, Rita Dominic, others to light up Nollywood Stars Pop-Up Channel set to birth

On 4:38 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

Launching on Sunday, 6 October and running till Wednesday, 6 November 2019, Africa Magic Nollywood Stars will take all active DStv and GOtv Max and Plus customers on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, comedy, suspense, intrigue from the biggest Nollywood titles, 24 hours and seven days a week with no repeats!

Channels Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said the return of the channel will be a treat to DStv and GOtv customers this October offering uninterrupted Nollywood entertainment at no extra cost.

“Africa Magic is undoubtedly the home for first-class movies and series from Nollywood. We have curated the biggest Nollywood movies – both new and epic – that have featured on our channels and will air them for one month with no repeats”.

Among the stars who will grace our screens on this pop-up channel are Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Majid Michel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Blossom Chukwujekwu and many more. The pop-up channel will delight viewers with huge titles such as ‘The Big Fat Lie’, ‘Getting Over Him’, ‘72 Hours’, ‘Brother Jekwu’, ‘Remember Me’ and ‘What Lies Within’. Also on the line-up will be the big wins from the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards; Isoken for Best Movie West Africa, Best Supporting Actress Drama (Lydia Forson), Best Director in a Movie, Alter Ego for Best Writer, Best Actress (Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde) and Lotana for Best Art Director.

The Africa Magic Nollywood Pop-Up channel will open on Sunday, 6 October 2019 and run till Wednesday 6 November 2019 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

