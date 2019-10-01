Omo-Agege urges Deltans to followup on resuscitation of sea ports

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on Urhobo and other Deltans to sustain follow up for resuscitation of the six sea ports in the state.

In his remarks at the inaugural lecture of Urhobo Renaissance Movement at Effurun, Delta state yesterday, Senator Omo-Agege who was respresented by Mr. Chuks Erire expressed optimism that the ports when they come on stream will reduce challenged of unemployment in the state.

“I understand your earlier call on the authorities to resuscitate the six ports in Urhobo and adjourning lands that have since been abandoned or close to commercial traffic. These include the Sapele, Koko, Forcados, Burutu, and Excravos ports. There is a need for a concise and sustained follow up on this until the desired results are obtained as we are aware of the enormous economic potentials this holds “, Sen Omo-Agege said.

While urging Urhobo to support the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, of the federal government, Senator Omo-Agege said Urhobo should explore opportunities in the programme for her development. He further enjoined Urhobo to continue to promote advancement in her traditional economy ” especially farming and commerce .’, he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the event and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, charged Urhobo sons and daughters to endeavor to step into positions of authority in various sectors of the economy. Prof Oyovbaire also called for unity among Urhobo leaders for the common good of Urhobo nation.

In his Welcome Address, Convener Urhobo Renaissance Movement, Professor Hope Eghagha said the essence of the movement was to rekindle the “spirit of unity and leadership among Urhobo”, stressing that it has no link with any of the existing political parties. “We set out to complement the efforts of some other groups within Urhobo land who have intervened in Urhobo affairs since 1970 all in support of the parent body of the Urhobo- Urhobo Progress Union, UPU”, he said

Professor Joseph Abugu who gave the inaugural lecture on Renaissance in the Urhobo Nation and the Quest for Leadership with the theme unifying Urhobo for growth”, called for Renaissance among Urhobo in thinking and attitude to ” engender a revival in our culture and politics”, he said.

He also urged the Urhobo political class to promote the interest of Urhobo Nation, adding that they should be more active in national politics.

“I have underscored the need to expand our politics beyond the shores of Asaba into the plains of Abuja. We should resolutely support Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Let’s have a think thank to liase with him on the interests of Urhobo. Urhobo leaders of thought must articulate and present a position in the agitation for the restructuring of the federation. United we stand “, he said

Some prominent Urhobo at the event include Chief Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, Chief Anthony Onoharigho, Prof G G. Darah, Senator Ighoyota Amori, Hon Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli South, Ughelli North/Udu federal constituency, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo