Omo- Agege Congratulates Ese Brume

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has hailed Nigeria’s athlete, Ese Brume for her outstanding performance at the just concluded IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Omo-Agege said by her performance, Brume has not only made Delta State in particular proud but also Nigeria and Africa in general.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Assistant on Sports, Mr. Azania Omo-Agege, the Senator commended what he called her optimism, determination and hard work.

Although the Cyprus-based Ese Brume clinched the bronze medal in the long jump event at the IAAF World Championships, Omo-Agege insisted that “Her bronze medal feels like gold to the Nigerian people and we hope she inspires an entire generation of Nigerian athletes to win more medals at the world championships in the future”.

While describing her as a role model, Omo-Agege tasked Nigerian youth to emulate her determination, hard work and can-do attitude.

The Deputy President of the Senate said: “Her (Brume’s) determination and sheer doggedness in holding her nerves to win the bronze medal (Nigeria’s maiden medal at the world championships) while competing with the world’s best athletes in the women’s long jump gives us absolute joy and pride.

“Ese had wept profusely while winning the gold medal at the African games held earlier in 2019 because she recalled being told four years earlier while she sustained an injury that she would not be able to jump anymore. However, her optimism, determination, and hard work, which are attributes akin to the Nigerian spirit, helped her overcome this obstacle and she has bounced back stronger.

“The good people of Delta State and Nigeria at large congratulate her and are extremely proud of her achievement and inspiring comeback. Ese Brume is a role model for Nigerian youth who would be aiming to emulate her determination and hard work”.