Olumide Osoba charts new path for Sports Development in Nigeria

By Juliet Ebirim

A wise man once said ‘Leadership is about vision and responsibility, not power’. That man was Seth Berkley. Taking a cue from Seth Berkley’s wisdom is one of Nigeria’s brilliant lawmakers, Olumide Osoba, a member of House of Representatives representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode federal constituency. The unassuming lawmaker who returned to the Green Chamber in style after a landslide victory in the last general elections has continued to be a blessing to his constituency and the nation in general.

Olumide, a son of former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba has hit the ground running in his new national assignment as Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports. A goal-getter, the youthful lawmaker is living up to his obligations in the scheme of things at the national level. A few days ago, the Ogun-born lawmaker in company of Honourable Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare visited the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The on-the-spot assessment visit to the facility is part of the committee’s oversight obligations.

The first-hand tour of the stadium will guide the committee in its intervention efforts, on how to support the sports ministry in reviving the country’s decaying sporting facilities.

In continuation of its oversight functions, the House of Representatives Committee on Sports held series of interactive sessions with select sport federations ahead of budget defence by the main ministry.

On the opening day, the Committee engaged the Table Tennis federation, while the Aquatics federation was received by the Committee on the second day. Also, sport federations like Hockey, Athletics, Basketball and Golf engaged the Committee with their plans and programmes.

Not left out of the session is the League Management Company(LMC), and the National Institute of Sports(NIS).

