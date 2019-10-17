Olu of Warri laments crisis, underdevelopment in Omadino

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli has charged the newly elected executive members of the Omadino community to work to promote peace in the area, saying he was deeply worried about reports of a crisis in the community.

The monarch who spoke when some members of the new executives visited him at the palace in Warri, Delta state said he was also dissatisfied with the level of underdevelopment in the oil-rich area, urging them to work to sustain an atmosphere of peace that will attract development to the area.

He advised the new executive members to take a fresh date to come for his prayers since some of them were absent, adding that elders of the community should give the new team all the support they need.

Chairman of the newly elected executive, Mr. Omagbemi Edward later in a chat with newsmen said he would work with the community to attract development to the area, adding that the new team would promote the culture of peace.

He said it was sad that Omadino, a rich oil area that cuts across three local government areas, Warri North, Warri southwest, and Warri south has nothing to show for the rich oil and gas deposit in its soil.

He further called on multinational oil companies doing business in the area to live up their corporate social responsibility to the area.

“Omadino community has no town hall, the hospital is a poor state yet this is the richest oil-producing area in the country. We will work to bring development to the area. Poverty is in the community, unemployment in the area. We will do our best to transform the area “, he said.

The oldest man in the community, (Olaraja of the community) Mr. Omasanuwa Edukugho, was among those that came for the visit to the palace

