Okowa’s Tribunal Victory: Okada Riders get free fuel in Udu

7:38 am

Motorcycle Riders in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, popularly known as Okada Riders got free fuel yesterday as Evang Ogolo Emmanuel Celebrates Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s victory at the Tribunal.

Speaking during the distribution of the free Fuel to Okada riders Ogolo commended Deltans for supporting Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Put Smile in the faces of Okada riders is my way of celebrating Okowa’s Tribunal Victory.

“There is a need to Celebrate Okowa’s victory because of  tremendous developments he has brought to the Good People of Udu Local Government including the appointment of chief Vincent Oyibode as Desopadec commissioner representing  Udu, Ughelli South, Ughelli North, and Urhobos, he added

