Okowa supports Ogwashi-Uku Poly with N50m for entrepreneurship devt

By Emma Amaize

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said the state government will support the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku with N50 million for development of entrepreneurs.

He announced this at the 2nd combined convocation of the Polytechnic, where the institution on Saturday conferred a total of 20,933 Ordinary National and Higher National Diplomas on deserving graduands from 2014-2019 sessions.

Governor Okowa advised the graduands to always think out of the box, said the Ministry of Youths would liaise with schools in the state to identify the best of the best for government to equip them with starter packs to start their entrepreneurship after their National Youth Service Corps, NYSC programme.

“Entrepreneurship is the key to tackling unemployment and unlocking the doors of prosperity, you have to think out of the box, it is about using your hands and brain. Ideas, not money is what you need, money flows in the direction of ideas,” he asserted.

“We have prepared for it in our 2020 budget”, he added, as he offered an appointment to one of the best graduands as Special Assistant on Student Affairs.

Okowa assured that government would give priority attention to the tarring of internal roads in the institution and provision of water boreholes.

The institution also conferred Fellowship on the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, former Minister of State (Education) and entrepreneur, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, ex-House of Representatives member, Hon Ned Nwoko and investment banker, Chief Henry Nzekwue.

The Rector, Prof Stella Chiemeke in her address, charged the graduands “to strive to achieve excellence as products from the centre of excellence.”

Gbagi, who spoke on behalf of the new Fellows of the polytechnic, thanked the institution for the honour done them.