Okowa mourns Maj.-Gen. Henry Clark

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the Clark family on the passing of former Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Henry Clark (retd).

The late Clark is a younger brother of elder statesman and the convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark.

The deceased, a highly educated army officer, hails from Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area.of the state.

He reportedly died peacefully on Tuesday, two days to his 71st birth anniversary, at his Enerhen home, near Warri.

He was a one-time Registrar of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna and until his death, was Chairman, GenClark Marine Limited.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the Clark family, the people of Kiagbodo, the Ijaw nation and Nigeria Army over the passing of the retired General.

He recalled that departed Gen. Clark was a fine officer who made his mark by establishing the elite corps of paratroopers in the army, and described him as “thoroughbred army officer”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and thoroughbred army officer, Gen. Henry Clark, who reportedly died peacefully on Tuesday.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, people of Kiagbodo, the entire Ijaw nation and the Nigerian Army on the passing of the elder statesman and top-notch army general.

“Gen. Clark had an illustrious military career and served the nation with all his heart, with full dedication and commitment to duty and was reputed to have established the elite corps of paratroopers in the Nigerian Army,” he said.

Okowa prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest.