Okowa confirms interest of investors in Kwale Industrial Park

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday said some prospective investors in Kwale Industrial Park in the state, had indicated readiness to commit funds to the project and relocate to Nigeria.

Okowa made this known at The Natural Gas and Chemicals International Forum In Nanjing, China

The event with the theme “Nigeria: The Kwale Industrial Park Investment Opportunity”, had investors, consultants, federal government delegation as well as delegation from the state in attendance.

THE Governor expressed confidence that his trip to China was fruitful, adding that the industrial park project had been properly positioned before the international investing community.

“I have had the privilege of attending these strategic meetings and one of the companies which is a methanol company is ready to relocate to Nigeria.

“We had a very useful session, answering most of their questions and also asking them questions which they’ve provided answers to.

“We are hoping that within the next two weeks there will be a communication between them and our team.

“The Chairman of the company is also looking forward to being in Nigeria before the end of November and all things being normal, we hope that by next year, they will be in Delta at the Kwale Industrial Park to begin the process of construction

“Deltans have also been reassured of our commitment to ensuring that the Kwale Industrial Park project comes to fruition,” he said.

The governor said that the state government was aware of the advantage of the industrial park to the state, adding that his delegation was in china to market the project.

“We have worked with technical partners who are knowledgeable and we have done a lot of work.

“The process started about 18 months ago and the responses we are getting from here is very reassuring.

“I ask our people to continue to ensure a peaceful environment which is necessary to attract the enterprises that we need to deliver this project,” he added.

In his remarks, a Federal Government Representative, Mr Peter Ekwozo, restated the commitment of federal government towards supporting Okowa’s initiative in attracting foreign direct investment in methanol fuel industry.

Ekwozo, who is a Director in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, said “this is an excellent move by Delta State Government.

“This will involve so much because of the value chain effect; there will be so many spill off industries that will create jobs and generate wealth.

” it will also take Nigerian youths off the streets.”

He added that “methanol fuel is actually targeted at five sectors that the federal government has committed to the global community under the Paris Agreement that will be coming into effect next year.

“i just want to tell the governor that he should keep it up, look at where he is now, he is far ahead of the federal government so, this policy will help him to further drive this project.”