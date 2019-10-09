Okowa assures on improved living standards for Deltans, workers  

...urges Churches to create more change agents

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday reassured Deltans and the working class of his administration’s commitment to the upliftment of their living standards and sustainable development of the State.

Okowa who spoke in Asaba while receiving the new Executive Council members Trade Union Congress, TUC in the state, told organized labour to always disseminate appropriate information to the workers to engender industrial harmony in the polity.

The governor told the labour leaders that if they worked hard and made their mark, the people would recognise and appreciate them, saying that for the society to progress, “we should have a peaceful environment in the workplace.

“There has to be a lot of partnership between government and workers; when the partnership is real, the people will enjoy the benefits of government.

“Organised labour should disseminate necessary information to workers to boost the partnership between workers and the government.

He said his administration would pay the new minimum wage once negotiations between the Federal Government and organized labour were finalized.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has told Churches to engage more in soul-winning programmes, holding that the converts would become change agents in the society.

Okowa who spoke when he played host to the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman in Asaba, lamented that the world was witnessing challenges and stressed that there was the need for more religious crusades to win souls who would contribute in rebirth in the country.

The Governor said: “The global challenges have impacted on us as a nation and it calls for prayers; the church should continue to pray for our nation and keep hope alive.

“We must continue to intercede for our country as God will make things better for us; we are happy that the prayers said at crusades not only win souls but touch our lands spiritually and positively.

“This soul-winning will help in the development of our society because the people who are converted will become agents of change. The more we have these change agents, the more the likelihood that we can effect a change in the situation of things in the country.

“We know the benefits of prayers; we have been in peace in Delta and this was only made possible by God and we will continue to rely on the grace of God for sustenance and stick to the rendering of service to our people.

“We are elected to serve the people and as a government, we will not be distracted in delivering our electoral promises”, commending Suleiman for choosing Asaba for his crusade. He said such events and other church programmes had ensured that the state was very peaceful.

