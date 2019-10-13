Okowa advises political office holders on service delivery

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, said rendering of selfless service was paramount to every political office holder.

Okowa stated thus at a thanksgiving service of Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Commissioner for Urban Renewal in the state at First Baptist Church, Eku, on Sunday.

According to him, the essence of holding political office is to use it to serve the people.

The governor congratulated Akpowowo for knowing that his appointment as a Commissioner was not by human, but by God.

“I thank God that Akpowowo realised that his appointment came from God and has come to give Him thanks.

“Power comes from God, not man; I do not take any glory for any appointment we have made, all that matters is for the holder of the position to use it to render service to the people.

“When you render service to the people, you have rendered service to God, because what matters is your relationship with the Lord your God,” he said.

He stated that political appointees would be free to assist others, render selfless service to humanity if guided by the principles of God “by loving others as they love themselves”.

In a sermon, Rev. Akpotor Eboh, said that Christians must always have reasons to thank God.

He said “whatever you have is as a result of providence; whatever position that you are occupying, it is not because you have worked so much for it, it is as a result of divine favour, so, give Him thanks.”

The cleric said that all had sinned and urged that people should always seek for forgiveness and avoid condemning others, because Jesus shed His blood for sinners.

“God is saying that we should avoid committing sin and if we believe in God, He will heal us,” he stressed.

The thanksgiving service was attended by political office holders and leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers.