Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Okon Lagos turns romantic clown in new Romcom movie ‘Jasmine’

On 10:05 amIn Entertainmentby

Teaser of Jasmine, new romantic comedy movie has been released, providing a glimpse into captivating moments awaiting movie fans in cinemas and it features Okon Lagos in an usual role.

Okon, Lagos
A scene from the movie

Ime Bishop, A.K.A Okon Lagos, is a character movie buffs will savour with his great talent of wit spicing-up the movie alongside a breed of other sensational Nollywood cast like Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Bernadette Obi, Becky Odungide, Uduak Akpabio and Fon Peter.

ALSO READ: Nigerians spent N3bn in cinemas in 6 months

Also starring is Moses Armstrong, renowned Nollywood actor known for his gifted role interpretation. The combo of these casts offered a sterling showpiece that will linger on after the cinematic experience.

Jasmine tells the story of a couple caught in the web of their differences. He is the ‘Dream Husband’; she is the ‘Spoilt Wife’. Their marriage is ‘PERFECT’. All of a sudden, she wants more; he wants more. Can this marriage be saved?

It was produced by Voguefilms Productions and directed by Moses Eskor. The movie will hit cinemas on November 15.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.