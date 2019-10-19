Okon Lagos turns romantic clown in new Romcom movie ‘Jasmine’

Teaser of Jasmine, new romantic comedy movie has been released, providing a glimpse into captivating moments awaiting movie fans in cinemas and it features Okon Lagos in an usual role.

Ime Bishop, A.K.A Okon Lagos, is a character movie buffs will savour with his great talent of wit spicing-up the movie alongside a breed of other sensational Nollywood cast like Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Bernadette Obi, Becky Odungide, Uduak Akpabio and Fon Peter.

Also starring is Moses Armstrong, renowned Nollywood actor known for his gifted role interpretation. The combo of these casts offered a sterling showpiece that will linger on after the cinematic experience.

Jasmine tells the story of a couple caught in the web of their differences. He is the ‘Dream Husband’; she is the ‘Spoilt Wife’. Their marriage is ‘PERFECT’. All of a sudden, she wants more; he wants more. Can this marriage be saved?

It was produced by Voguefilms Productions and directed by Moses Eskor. The movie will hit cinemas on November 15.

