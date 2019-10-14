Ojukwu Varsity to bridge gap b/w industries in South East and Universities

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Uli Anambra state, Monday, said it will bridge the gap between it and the industrial sectors in the South East and Anambra State in particular with some of its research works and inventions from its Faculty of Physical Sciences.

The University while addressing newsmen on its forthcoming Faculty of Physical Sciences International Conference, FAPSCON 2019, holding at the Tertiary Education Fund Auditorium of the Uli Campus of the University, said that some of its researches and inventions can no longer be allowed to be in the shelves while industries are bereft of ideas to manufacture new things for the consumers.

Speaking during the press briefing, Dean of Faculty of Physical Sciences Prof. Osita Chiaghalam, Dean School of Post Graduate Studies and Chairman Local Organizing Committee of the International Conference Prof. Moses Chendo and the Head of the Department of Department of Geology and Chairman Conference Sub Committee Media, Dr Kingsley Nwozor in the respective speeches said the University has come of age to feed the industrial sector in the South East and Anambra state with all they need to mass produce for the consumers.

Prof. Chiaghalam, who thanked the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof, Greg Nwakoby for giving the faculty the opportunity for the conference, said that the Faculty of Physical sciences which comprises of department of Chemistry, Computer Science, Geology, Mathematics, Physics Statistics and other Allied Sciences is the foundation and basis for research and the inventions made in the institution.

“We invent and sell to the industries that mass produce and give to the final consumers, this time we want to showcase our researches and inventions to the outside world and this conference is aimed at bridging the gap between the industrial sectors the researchers and the University.

“We cannot afford to keep our researches and inventions into the cupboard when we can give them to industries that will use them to mass produce for the final consumers who need varieties of the products of the researches and inventions.”

Prof. Chendo whose Industrial Chemistry Department, is said to have made a lot of breakthroughs in terms of researches and invention, said what makes a country is its ability to have sustainable power for sustainable development.

He said the theme of the International Conference, “Repositioning the Narratives of Scientific Research for Sustainable Development” will have Governor Willie Obiano as Chief guest of honour while Prof. Abel Olayinka who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan as Keynote Speaker, and Prof. T.N. Obiekezie, who is the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Anambra state as guest of honour.

Other speakers at the Conference according to him are Managing Director of Orient Petroleum Resources Plc, Engineer Sunday Okoye, Director of Renewable Energy, Energy Commission of Nigeria Abuja, Prof. J.J. Dioha and Acting Director, advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Laboratory, National Space Research and Development Agency, Engr. Chichebe Akachukwu and many others.

Vanguard Nigeria News