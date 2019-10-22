Oil spill carnage: DPR summons downstream stakeholders

By Prince Okafor

In a bid to end the persistent haulage carnage of petroleum product across the nation, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has called on all stakeholders in the sector to proffer solutions.

The Department Zonal Operations Controller, Lagos Zonal Office, Wole Akinyosoye, made this call during a press conference in Lagos, to announce it 2019 Stakeholders’ Annual General Meeting (AGM), which has, ‘‘Ensuring a Safe Petroleum Products Transportation System” as its theme.

According to him, “We wish to assure you that the Department is committed towards working with all Stakeholders to drive and enhance good business practices and safety culture in the downstream sector and the Petroleum Industry as a whole.

“Using the proposed gathering, we are going to sharpen our regulatory initiatives toward ensuring better safety especially in the road haulage system.

“The Department will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure we proffer solutions to these challenges on the current means of petroleum product distribution.

“We are witnesses of the recent petroleum tanker mishaps –The Mile 2 Lagos incident on Tuesday October 15, 2019 and a tanker laden with PMS spilled on Ozumba Mbadiwe due to failure of the tank shell.

“We recall the tragic incident that occurred on Otedola Bridge on the 28th of June, 2018. At this incident, 12 lives were lost, many people were injured and at least 55 vehicles were lost to the inferno. This persistent carnage by road haulage of petroleum products in our society necessitates a choice of our theme for this year.

“At the AGM, we intend to discuss the root causes of tanker incident and other things to be done in DPR to further strengthen our processes in this regard especially for the Lagos zone and Nigeria in general.

“It is imperative that we use this platform to address the current challenges to save petroleum product transportation system. All the major stakeholder units are expected to participate in the proposed meeting. Several government agencies are expected to participate at the meeting.”