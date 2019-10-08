Oil exploration, production company to invest in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

An indigenous firm, Magma Oil Exploration, and Production is to invest in the state, representatives of the company told journalist in Lafia Tuesday that they were in Nasarawa to express their interest in coming to invest in the state.

This is a manifest of the efforts of Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule to woo investors into the state

Alhaji Abba Imam who representative of the chairman of the company, Alhaji Awwal Garba, said they were at the Government House to present their portfolios to the governor adding that the conglomerate is interested in investing in Nasarawa State across different sectors including agriculture, real estate, electricity, water supply, among others.

“Our Chairman, Garba AD brought us to speak directly with the governor and to present to him our portfolios.

” The governor is someone whose virtue is to always encourage investment. He is someone who carries the investment culture in him,” Imam stated.

BBNaija Season 4: Innoson presents SUV, names Mercy brand ambassador

According to him, their conglomerate decided to come to the state because they felt the governor will be happy with everyone that is investing in Nasarawa State.

Chairman of the conglomerate, Alhaji Awwal Garba AD, is a Nigerian/British trained economist and business economist, majoring in the oil and gas sector globally.

Acceding to the company representative, the companies will among other things invest in Magma Exploration and Production, Magma Agro-Allied, Magma Gas and Power Spectrum in the state.

It would be recalled l that only recently, the Nasarawa State government signed a tripartite agreement with Azman Farms and Rice Mill Limited and Umasha Community in Toto Local Government Area for the cultivation of 12,000 hectares of land for rice production.

Similarly, the government is discussing with the Dangote group, which has indicated interest to cultivate another 50, 000 hectares of land in Doma and Nasarawa local governments for rice production.

vanguard