By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has warned a second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed to desist from further vituperation against Igbo, noting that he should be more concerned about the level of insecurity in the north-east.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the group’s President, Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Secretary General, respectively, Ohanaeze said that Igbo cannot be cowed by Junaid’s political antics, promising to produce the likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, as Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The group equally said that it would not field the likes of Nnia Nwodo in the 2023 presidency, saying that Igbo have a lot of qualified candidate to present.

Recall that Junaid Muhammed had told ‘Daily Independent’ that when Nnia Nwodo was vying for presidency in 2003, that he (Nwodo), came with a delegate from Enugu, knelt down at the house of Lawal Jarfaru Isa, former military administrator of Kaduna and solicited for their support.

Continuing, Junaid said they laughed at Nwodo, noting that North does not support begging Culture.

In view of this revelation, Ohanaeze, opined, that “Using the antics of Nnia Nwodo to haunt the genuine aspirations of South East from taking a shot of the 2023 Presidency, is dead on arrival”.

The statement reads thus:

“We wish to remind Junaid Muhammed, that South East will not be provoked by the traps and pitfalls set up by few Northern Elders against the popular choice of supporting a Nigerian President of Igbo stock with a Northerner as running mate.

“We’ll not remind Junaid Muhammed that quality candidates will emerge from the South East who are in the same pedigree with late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe and Chief Samuel Mbakwe.

“These men see the entire Nigeria as their constituency. Based on the numerical strength of Igbo existing in all the 774 LGAs of the Country, the fundamental issues of almajiris which the likes of Dr Junaid Muhammed had failed to address would be resolved.

“Igbo Youths wishes to assure Dr Junaid Muhammed, that Chief Nnia Nwodo will not be among the Presidential materials we will present in 2023 Presidential race.

“We are strict on age and qualities of who ever we will project in 2023. Among those who would possess the need qualities include; current Governors, former Governors, Senators and legion of respected Sons and daughters who had international statue, that equals the Great Zik of Africa.

“We assure Dr Junaid Muhammed that a new wife will be given to him immediately the National Committee on 2023 Igbo Presidency Project financed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council in diaspora, will be inaugurated in November 1st 2019, with the sole aim of supporting a President of Igbo stock in 2023.”

Vanguard