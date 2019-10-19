…Celebrates Governor Ikpeazu

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has said that it would set aside this weekend to mourn those who loss their lives and properties in the nightmarish Onitsha Fire incident.

The group said that they are independently investigating the source of the unfortunate incident.

They said that Igbo Youths will troop out en mass to mourn Victims of Onitsha Fire incident, Friday 18/10/19 at all mosques in the South East, Saturday 19/10/19 at the Seventh Day Adventist churches in the South East and Sunday 20/10/19 in the churches.

The group that they expect during this period of time, Igbo Nation will offer solemn prayers for the victims and urge Federal and State Government to offer palliative measures to Onitsha poor traders, through Bank of industry and CBN on soft loans.

Igbo Youths through their President General, Mazi okechukwu isiguzoro and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, respectively lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the approval of 10bn Naira Special Intervention funds to upgrade Akanu ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Read the statement below:

“We are independently monitoring the airport, and we will not tolerate any substandard work at the airport.

“We insist that all night landing facilities that are missing in the airport should be fixed to accommodate More International flights to Land in the airport during the festive season and more importantly the New building abandoned after the Former Minister Odua’s exit should be Completed.

“We salute the extra ordinary Courage and strength of the South East Governors led by Gov Umahi to galvanized Igbo leaders to seek for the Intervention Funds for Enugu Airport, and canvass support for the rehabilitation of South East Federal Roads.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide celebrate Governor Okezie ikpeazu as he celebrates his birthday on 18/10/19, May God grant him More wisdom and knowledge and Good health to reposition Abia State to a SME model state.

Vanguard