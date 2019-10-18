James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government on Friday disclosed that arrangements are in top gear to create two bureaus from the present ministries and parastatals for effective management, monitoring, and optimum performance.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who made the disclosure at Ogun Central Senatorial District town hall on the 2020 Budget and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2020 – 2022 held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta; the Ogun State capital.

He said, “there are two bureaus that we are creating. We are creating the energy and electricity board as well as a bureau for water supply so that they can have the attention they deserve”.

“We cannot plan to be a sustainable state if we don’t have adequate power and water. So, we will have water and electricity boards and they are going to be headed by people who would have proven track records in those areas”.

He added that “the responsibility of Water Supply is embedded in the Ministry of Special Duties and we are taking it out and we are creating a bureau for Water Supply on its own so that it can get the attention it deserves”.

“In the area of electricity, we are currently conducting want we call a power audit across the state so we can see how to intervene in all the new towns”, the governor said.

He added that “we are also creating industrial parks in the three senatorial districts and they will have full facilities. They will have power, they will water drainage. Those industrial parks will have enough electricity and the spillover will be benefited from that corridor of where the industrial parks are sited”.

Speaking on the creation of the Ogun State Public Works Agency, Abiodun said, “the idea behind using the Ogun State Public Works Agency is that our local and indigenous people are given the patronage they deserve”.

On his promise to provide good governance, the said, “let me re-emphasize that I hold it as a tripartite covenant between God, myself and the people of Ogun State; that our administration will ensure all-inclusive governance and even distribution of democratic dividends in all parts of our dear State”.

“Our administration remains irrevocably committed to good governance based on prudent public financial management, provision of a conducive environment for individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State and the wholesome development of our dear State.

“Let me also reassure our people that we will not abandon all inherited projects that have bearing and which will impact the development of our dear State, positively. Although some of these facilities might have initially been meant for another thing, we will creatively utilize everything we found on ground for the benefit of our State and its people”.

Abiodun emphasized that his government would not engage in unnecessary vendetta of self-aggrandizement.

“Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to reassure the people of Ogun State that this Administration will not engage in unnecessary vendetta or self-aggrandizement. Our administration will complete all inherited projects that have the potentials to benefit our people. They are funded with the commonwealth of the people of Ogun State”.

“If we are talking about good governance, it is about people and the same people must be knitted closely to their Government for full participation in the decision-making processes that affect them.

Very sincerely, these three Town Hall Meetings have gone beyond the political landscape and have been incorporated as the basis for the continued socio-economic development of our dear Ogun State.

And, in this direction, our administration is preparedly positioned to develop all approaches that will allow individuals to maximize the great and full potentials of resources available in our dear State, regardless of creed, gender, and political affiliation or geographical location.

Above all, our administration will uphold the principles of good governance for more participation, inclusiveness, responsiveness, effectiveness, and efficiency”, positing that governance is all about the people.

Vanguard News