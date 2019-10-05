The Ogun government, on Saturday, inaugurated a project committee for the anchor borrowers’ programme in the state, as part of efforts to boost agriculture in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was performed by Dr Adetunji Oredipe, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture in Abeokuta.

Oredipe noted that the development was in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s prerequisite for the scheme.

According to him, the project management team will verify the farmers and the sizes of their lands as well as identify reputable agricultural input suppliers.

He said further that the team would also organise town hall meetings to agree on the economics of production of various crops.

Oredipe assured that the team would ensure timely distribution of funds and input to the farmers.

The special adviser explained that the team comprised representatives of various stakeholders, including participating financial institutions, officials of the state ministry of agriculture, farmers and extension officers.

He stated further that the step would enhance transparency and ensure that due process was followed to enhance the success of the scheme in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News