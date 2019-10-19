Ogun Gov gives automatic employment to Crescent University best graduating student

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Saturday, gave automatic employment to the best graduating student of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, Abdulsalam Ibironke, in the state civil service.

The governor announced the automatic employment while speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the institution, in Abeokuta.

Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said that the employment would take effect after the completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme by Ibironke .

He said that his administration would not renege on its efforts until it had completely revamp the comatose state of its educational sector to an enviable one among comity of states.

Governor Abiodun explained that the state remained the education capital of the country going by its highest numbers of institutions, saying it was important to provide necessary machineries to transform the state education sector.

“We are committed to education and for people who have been following our progress in the last four and the half weeks, you will see that our efforts in the educational sector is really bringing the state back to its rightful position.

“Our institutions that have been shut down due to one issue or the other have resumed and our students are very happy,” Abiodun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibironke of the Department of Chemical Sciences emerged overall best student of the institution.

Earlier, the Founder and Proprietor of the Institution, Bola Ajibola, gave thanks to Almighty Allah who made it possible to witness another landmark in the history of the institution.





Ajibola also congratulated the graduands and their parents who had supported them through thick and thin.

In his remark, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, the Institution’s Vice Chancellor, advised the graduating students to consider their degrees as a life jacket which would keep them afloat.

Gbajabiamila urged them to make the university proud through their contributions wherever they may find themselves by hard work, innovations, commitment and ethical in their future work and leadership.

