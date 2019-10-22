Ogun CJ charges legal practitioners to take care of their health

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has charged legal practitioners in the State to uplift the standard of legal practice and equip their knowledge in aspects of law guiding medical negligence.

Justice Dipeolu gave the charge at a workshop organised for members of bar and bench, with the theme; “Medical Negligence in Nigeria: an Unexplored Terrain”, held at the ceremonial court of the Judiciary Complex, Kobape, Abeokuta.

Justice Dipeolu, represented by Justice Olarewaju Mabekoje, said the theme was germane to tackling new and complex health issues, such as Ebola and Lassa fever, which patients should have knowledge of, so as to know their rights under the law, as regards any form of medical negligence.

The Chief Judge tasked the legal practitioners to know their healthcare delivery rights and stand against all forms of negligence on the part of medical practitioners or caregivers.

In his speech, the guest lecturer, Prof. Babafemi Odunsi, pointed out that medical practitioners must have undergone certain periods of medical training and must be re-accessed before allowed to practice, noting that medical errors could constitute a crime when resulted to death or injury.

Prof. Odunsi attributed medical negligence to carelessness, ignorance, laziness, lack of professionalism on the part of medical practitioners or caregivers, among others.

On his part, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State chapter, Dr. Ismail Lawal stated that ‘’if legal actions are taken on medical negligence, it would improve the medical standard in the State and the country at large’’.

vanguard