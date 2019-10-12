Ogun APC caucus holds closed door meeting

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and other stakeholders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday held a closed-door meeting at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta; the Ogun State capital.

The meeting according to feelers was presided over by a former governor of the state and a national leader of the party, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

The meeting was the major one to be held by the party after the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the purpose of the meeting was to afford him the opportunity to brief the state caucus on the activities and programme of his government in the last four months.

His words, “the purpose of the meeting was to afford me the opportunity as governor of the [Ogun] state to brief the state caucus formally on our activities over the last three and half months, within which we have not held the caucus meeting as defined by the constitution since we assumed office”.

“Having done that, I needed to also deliberate with the party over a certain range of issues. The tenure of our local government council Chairmen is up. I needed to inform the party officially that we need to begin to plan on those that will be in capacity as caretaker chairmen and so on”.

“There are things that have been on the minds of the party leaders; we also brought them to the fore at the meeting

“Generally, it was an opportunity for leadership at the caucus level to ventilate and for us as governor to pass information to them. At the end of the day, we had a very fruitful deliberation.

On the formation of his cabinet, Abiodun (Ogun governor) said, “it was part of what I informed the caucus about, that very soon, our cabinet will be formed and to share with them the process that will take. I shared with them the process that would require them to also contribute to that nomination of candidates for commissioners”.

Others at the meeting included the State Deputy Governor, Eng. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, former National Assembly members under the party, former State Assembly members under the APC, principal officers of the State House of Assembly, Chief Segun Adesegun, among others.

