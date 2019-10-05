Ogulagha urged to sustain peace as Okowa Commission SHELL Projects

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commissioned 34 projects in Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu Local government of Delta state executed by Shell Petroleum Development Company and its joint ventures partners through the Global Memorandum of Understanding GMoU of Ogulagha Kingdom Cluster Development Board,OKCDB

The 34 completed projects include renovated Obotobo 1 Community Town Hall, construction of Obotobo 1 Community Bridge, construction of Obotobo 2 community Corps members lodge, award of 272 scholarships, vocational skill training program for 101 youths/women, among others.

Governor Okowa who spoke through his Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba enjoined the people to continue to promote peaceful atmosphere to attract more development, adding that his administration will always encourage the development of oil communities through the GMoU model

The governor further lauded Shell and its JV partners for the projects, adding that the government will continue to do her best to create the needed atmosphere for companies to do business in all parts of the state.

Chairman Ogulagha Kingdom Cluster Development Board, OKCDB, Chief Linus Yeinanagbegha thanked the oil giant for her role in the community, recalling that the board was inaugurated in 2015 with funding the following year which enabled it to take off with the project.

On his part, External Relations Manager of SPDC Mr. Igo Weli who was represented by the Installation Manager, Forcados terminal, Engr. Arthur Owagbedia urged communities to speak against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, adding that the community should continue to promote peace for development to thrive.

“SPDC JV desires that this cluster thrives, full of rich and varied projects, programmes and businesses designed to address the needs of the community. If Ogulagha kingdom continues to promote peace, safety and growth among themselves and support SPDC JVs sustained uninterrupted production there will be many more social investment projects and programmes that will benefit the people.

.”I also encourage all stakeholders to speak up against sabotage of facilities because willful damage of company assets, like pipelines, is a criminal act that sadly also has far-reaching negative implications for the people and environment. Sabotage to facilities harms the environment and is also unsafe for those undertaking this dangerous activity. We must speak up against crude oil, vandalism and the attendant damage to our environment,” Weli stated.

Vanguard News