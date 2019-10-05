Odole Oodua will be my last traditional title ―Adebutu Kensington

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Gaming magnate, Sir Adebutu Kensington, has hinted that he may not accept any other traditional title after his coronation as the Odole Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Kensington said this on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists in company of the planning committee, facilitated by Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs.

According to the businesses mogul, the importance of the exalted Odole Oodua title is beyond taking another chieftaincy title in order of things in Yoruba land.

The Ooni had announced the choice of Kensington as the new Odole and would be conferred at his palace later this month.

Kensington said he was prepared for his new traditional title, saying its importance transcends other chieftaincy titles.

On how prepared he is for the new challenge, Kensington said: “Without mincing words, I know the importance of the new title.

“And for your information, many kings know I won’t take any other chieftaincy title after my coronation as Odole Oodua. They also know its importance.”

The business mogul, who will clock 84 on October 24, said the revered title would strengthen his crusade for a united Yoruba race.

“Without sounding arrogant, I humble to say that a lot of the Kabiyesis are my friends. If you notice any of my occasions, all the Kabiyesis are always present.

“And before I was announced as the recipient of this sacred position which had only been occupied by Oranmiyan, Awolowo and GOK Ajayi, I have been taking steps to ensure there is unity among the Yoruba monarchs not even knowing I was being watched.

“For Instance, when the issue of our son happened [our son, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo], I have to call the Ooni of Ife, Alake, Akarigbo among others and they all swung to actions in their different capacities.

“If you notice, in Lagos, I am the Asoju Oba and mind you, I am not a Lagosian. So, that is to explain to you that if there is no good rapport between me and the Oba of Lagos, I can’t be conferred the title of Asoju Oba in Lagos. So, all these are signs that I have a good rapport with the Yoruba monarchs.” Adebutu said.

On the panacea for Nigeria’s development, he recommended that politics should be made a part-time business.

He said, “Until politics is made part-time business, I don’t see how we can have peace in Nigeria. When I say part-time business,

I mean a situation where politicians will only be paid on sitting basis in the form of sitting allowance.

“When politicians earn just their sitting allowance there will be no presence of do-or-die politics in Nigeria. Presently, politics in Nigeria is too expensive.

“I just read in the newspaper that a Governor sacked 250 advisers. If a governor has that much, how many advisers do we have for the whole country? How can a governor have 250 advisers? So, you can see the present system is too expensive,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.