Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd, Ozubulu, was on Thursday, 17 October, 2019, feted by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), at Awka, Anambra State.

The occasion was the presentation of the Mandatory Certification Assessment Program (MANCAP) by SON to the company for its newly introduced brand, The SEA HORSE 1 Synthetic Motor Oil, 0W20, 5W20 and 5W30 as confirmation that the product has been adjudged to conform to approved and stipulated standard.

In a citation read on the occasion, it was remarkable to know that Seahorse Lubricants Industries which commenced operations in 2017, has just in two years of uncommon commitment and empirical management emerged as one of the key players in Nigeria’s Lube Industry.

The company’s unprecedented success was attributed to its effective implementation of quality management system in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2015 standard as certified by the Standards Organization of Nigeria with certificate No. 0000585.

Also read:

The company already has MANCAP certificates for all its range of products as part of the National Mandatory Assessment Scheme by SON. With a MANCAP certificate deservedly issued now for its latest product, the SEA HORSE 1 Synthetic motor Oil, Seahorse Lubricants Industries has truly become an Octopus in the Nigeria Lube Industry, with different tentacles into different and thriving departments of the Industry.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries was also cited as having etched emphatic presence in the Lubricants Industry by its superlative drive for unimpeachable quality and standards. Little wonder the Institute of Oil and Gas & Hydrocarbon Studies elevated the Chairman/CEO of the company, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, to a Fellow of the Institute with a specialty in Strategic Management.

The Director-General of SON, Bar. Osita Aboloma, who was on the occasion represented by Engr. Williams Ogbe, the Anambra State Coordinator of the regulating body, commended Seahorse for mustering the courage to open up her production processes for third party Inspections.

He congratulated SEAHORSE for inspiring confidence among her customers by manufacturing standard and quality products without succumbing to the temptation of cutting corners.

He reiterated that MANCAP certificates are given only to deserving companies in confirmation of the high quality of their products and enjoined them to always keep the flag of quality flying in their companies.

Receiving the award, the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricants Industries, paid glowing tributes to the management of SON for its sustained ability to police the Nigerian manufacturing and production processes.

He said further that SON’s certification of his company’s products challenges his commitment to integrity and high standards and promised that his company would never deviate from tested and proven standards stipulated by SON.

Dr Onunkwo pointed out that the theme of the presentation which was, “IMBIBING THE CULTURE OF STANDARD” is in tandem with his company’s focus, which is to pursue high standards in its entire productions in order to sustain the confidence of its customers and regulatory institutions.

He further reiterated that the newly introduced SEA HORSE 1 SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL which is suitable for both Petrol and Diesel engines will provide Nigerians and the world at large value for their money.

Hé assured the motorists that the newly launched SEA HORSE 1 SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL will give all engines superior protection and extend the life of their engines.

Vanguard