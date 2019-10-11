Oborevwori hails Okowa over introduction of MTEF

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has commended the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for introducing the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF in the State.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Budget Process for members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori said; “I wish to seize this opportunity to express our profound appreciation to Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his foresight in introducing the MTEF process to the State”.

Saying that the theme of the Workshop, “The MTEF as a mechanism for effective service delivery to the citizens”, was apt, he said the workshop was meant to serve as a refresher course for returning members and to expose new members to the MTEF document and Budget process.

Oborevwori outlined objectives of the workshop to include, enhancing participants understanding of the Delta State Fiscal Responsibility Law and ancillary matters, to improve participants understanding of the MTEF, FPS and other related concepts and principles to enable them effectively engage in the deliberation of the 2020 budget and to provide a platform for the House to reflect and agree on positioning the House to effectively review the 2020 MTEF and Budget of the State as well as monitor/ oversight its implementation.

He said; “One of the principal duties of the legislature has always been to exercise control over the raising and spending of public revenue. We exercise this function in the consideration and passage of the annual budget of the State.

“Lately, a global best practice in Budgeting, MTEF, was adopted by all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD countries to strengthen the Budgeting process in Governments.

“Nigeria is a member of the OECD. As a State, the MTEF was introduced in 2016 by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. The purpose of MTEF is to indicate the financial resources needed during the medium-term covering a period of three years.

“Any moment from now, the 2020 – 2022 MTEF of the State will be sent to the House by the Governor. Therefore, this workshop is apt and cannot hold at a better time than this.

“I can assure you that once we get the MTEF process right, our considerations of the anticipated 2020 Budget will be less cumbersome for Committees. I, therefore, urge members to pay attention to the lectures and actively participate in the technical sessions”.

Earlier, Clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Lyna Ocholor said the two days workshop was geared towards providing a learning curve for the first timers and as a refresher course for the ranking members.

She said that “the MTEF/FSP is a three-year rolling expenditure plan that spells out the medium-term expenditure priorities and provides the basis for the preparation of the annual budget of the State”.

